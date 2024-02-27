NBC’s Ainsley: ‘May Start to See More Crimes’ Due to Border Surge, ‘A Lot of’ Surge Due to Conditions in Other Nations

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Morning News Now,” NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley stated that “a lot of” the record number of illegal immigrants in the country “has to do with the conditions in Central America, South America,” although there are an increasing number of nationalities showing up at the border, and “because there are so many more undocumented migrants here, we may start to see more crimes.”

While discussing the death of Laken Riley and the criticism of President Joe Biden’s policies in the wake of the death, host Savannah Sellers asked, “What does this tell us about some of the larger frustrations over Biden’s immigration policies?”

Ainsley responded, “Well, it comes down to numbers. We know that studies have shown that undocumented immigrants, per person, commit fewer crimes than American citizens. … But now, we have so many more undocumented migrants in this country, the last two years have been record-setters, one topping the last, a lot of that has to do with the conditions in Central America, South America, like we said, Venezuela, the number of countries of people coming here has just been added to the list. … But, because there are so many more undocumented migrants here, we may start to see more crimes.”

