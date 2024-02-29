Carville: Gaza War Hurting Biden, Protests at DNC Convention Likely

Political commentator James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Israel–Hamas war was hurting President Joe Biden with voters.

Carville said, “The stuff in Gaza is a problem and it’s a pretty big problem that a lot of people and particularly a lot of Democrats that are uncomfortable and it turned them out to the point that they would, not vote for President Biden.”

He continued, “But I’ll tell you, Ari if they don’t get to stuff somehow another de-escalator and between now and the convention in Chicago, you don’t want to imagine what’s going to happen there. All of those cameras are going to draw people. I remember the ’68 convention and it was something horrific.”

Carville added, “I’m saying if the stuff has not de-escalated in Gaza by the time of the Democratic convention there will be protests and very emotional and active protests. I don’t know how much further it will be, I don’t know if it will be 68 and maybe that’s the low watermark for something like that. But there’s real angst in the country and it’s not just snot-nosed kids on campus, there’s angst about the way that this war is being executed. It’s hurting President Biden, and he knows that. He tried to address it a couple of times. Netanyahu needs to stay in power. I don’t have a good feeling about where this is going to go and whether it’s still around during the convention. I really don’t.”

