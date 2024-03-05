Dem Rep., Biden Advisory Board Member on Age Worries: We’ll See Him More, But ‘Right Now,’ He’s ‘Busy’

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Biden Campaign Advisory Board member Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) reacted to concerns about President Joe Biden’s age and whether he’s doing enough to take on those concerns by stating that we’ll see him more, but “Right now, this is the hardest job in the world,” and “he is incredibly busy.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Let me ask you about some of the numbers more specifically, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll shows that 61% of Biden voters feel like the President is too old to be an effective leader. What do you make of those types of numbers, and do you think the President’s doing enough to dispel those concerns? Is he out front enough, in other words?”

Bera responded, “Well, I think you will see a lot more of the President. Right now, this is the hardest job in the world, you’ve got a war in Europe where you’re trying to defeat Vladimir Putin, you’re trying to contain a conflict in the Middle East, and then you’re trying to prevent a war in Asia. And that all falls on the President and his team’s laps. So, he is incredibly busy. But, again, as you start to see the President out there on the campaign trail talking to the voters, all of us out there, I think people will understand what we’ve accomplished in these last three years.”

