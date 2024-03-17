DeWine on Endorsing Trump: ‘I Will Support the Republican Nominee’

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) SAID Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he will support the Republican nomination when asked about endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “We saw that the former president earned enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination this past week, you have not endorsed him yet. Will you?”

DeWine said, “Well I’ve, always said that I will support the Republican nominee. I’m a Republican. I certainly will do that. But my focus this year is going to be on a lot of local races. And it’s going to be particularly focused on the United States Senate. This is going to be a very close race in the fall and we’re really going to focus on that. I mean, the polls clearly show Trump way, way ahead in the general election. So I think the focus and Ohio is going to be on the Senate race.”

Bash said, “We’re out of time, but I just want to note that you said you would support him, but you’re not endorsing him?”

DeWine said, “Semantics, look, I support him, endorse him. Look, my focus again is on the Senate race. I think that’s the most important race. It’s gonna be very, very close to the fall and we have to win.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN