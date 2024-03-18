Dem Rep. Auchincloss: U.S. Should Focus on Toppling Hamas, Not Netanyahu

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that while he does agree with President Joe Biden’s criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the West Bank and thinks that there should be plans to protect civilians before Israel launches an incursion into Rafah, Netanyahu is right “that the focus of American ire when it comes to which government to topple” should be towards Hamas.

Auchincloss said, “I share the President’s frustrations with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions in the West Bank, which I think undermine the Abraham Accords. I share his resolve that, before a Rafah operation, there [need] to be credible plans to protect civilians in the south of Gaza. I also agree, though, with Prime Minister Netanyahu, that the focus of American ire when it comes to which government to topple should be Hamas, Hamas, which has in its charter the destruction of the Jewish state and the Jewish people, Hamas, which has promised to commit the atrocities of October 7 yet again, Hamas, which has violated five ceasefires since it’s been in power. Hamas needs to be dismantled before there can be enduring peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett