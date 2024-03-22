Gowdy: ‘Republicans Can’t Pick the Right Candidate and They Can’t Win Elections’

Fox News host and former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that Republicans were not getting the budget deals they want because they “can’t pick the right candidate and they can’t win elections.”

Guest host Rich Edson said, “Let’s start with the budget that’s looking like it’s going to pass eventually in the Senate tonight. Do you think Speaker Johnson, the Republicans, got the best deal here that they could have gotten given that they don’t control the Senate or the White House?”

Gowdy said, “I mean, you know, Speaker Johnson — Speaker McCarthy, I think, got a better deal. Remember, they got rid of him. Rich, all you got to do is look back to November. November midterms where the House Republicans under performed. Look back to Georgia in 2021 two Georgia Republican Senators were defeated. So, if you’re wondering why you’re trying to negotiate against Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden it’s because Republicans can’t pick the right candidate and they can’t win elections.”

He added, “And now the margin is, what, razor thin in the House. They’re on the verge of losing the House. You want to see a bad budget bill? Let the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House. They got nobody to blame but themselves, picking wrong candidates, running bad races, and losing winnable elections.”

