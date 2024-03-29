Luttig: Trump Bludgeoned America into Submission to His Will over the Constitution

Retired Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump had “bludgeoned America into submission to his will over the will of the Constitution and the American people.”

Luttig said, “Donald Trump has bludgeoned America into submission to his will over the will of the Constitution and the American people. It’s just that plain and that simple. The only way to break that is through the rule of law, the Constitution and the rule of law.”

He added, “Until or unless the courts of the united states apply the Constitution and the rule of law to Donald Trump, then I don’t see a way out of the predicament that the country finds itself in today. So the federal courts, they are constitutionally incapable of controlling Donald Trump. Never before in American history have they seen anyone like him, and the Constitution never contemplated a defendant like a former president of the United States in the person of Donald Trump. Until or unless the courts wrap their head around that idea, and apply the Constitution and the laws of the United States to the former president, then the only way we get out of this is by a vote of the American people in November.”

