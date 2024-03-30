Stephen Miller on Biden NYC Fundraiser: Democrat Base Is ‘Super-Rich White People Living in Manhattan Who Have More Servants than Children’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Trump adviser and America First Legal founder Stephen Miller argued President Joe Biden’s New York City fundraiser, which included artist Lizzo, CBS’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, among other celebrities, was indicative of the Democratic Party’s base.

According to Miller, the high-dollar event that attracted many members of the Manhattan elite demonstrated who Biden viewed as his “core constituency.”

“Man, if you were in that room, Miller, you would have been screaming at the top of your lungs, too,” FNC host Jesse Watters said of the crowd reaction at the Biden event.

“Yes, albeit for different reasons, and it wouldn’t have been out of an overwhelming excitement of seeing Lizzo perform,” Miller replied. “But you have to appreciate the fact the base of the Democratic Party is in that room. And who is it? Super-rich white people living in Manhattan who have more servants than children. That is the core Joe Biden brand. If you are somebody who has more servants than kids and you are worth over $10 million, then you’re a Biden voter. Congratulations. Because they’re the only ones in the country that support radical crime, defunding police, open borders, and endless wars overseas.”

“So it’s not surprising that Joe Biden can raise a bunch of money from those people, because that’s his core constituency,” he continued. “I think it’s unseemly that the Biden campaign is bragging. We raised so much money from Wall Street. Look at us. Yes, we get it, Joe. You’ve been owned by special interests for half a century. You don’t need to keep telling us. We understand. Stop bragging about it. In the old days, corrupt politicians at least had the dignity not to own their corruption so publicly, not to flaunt it, Jesse.”

“You used to try to hide these little ritzy fundraisers from the press,” Watters added.

