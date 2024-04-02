Biden Co-Chair Whitmer: ‘Who Cares’ if I think Unborn Are People? It’s How Individuals ‘Define It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to a question on if she considers frozen embryos to be people by stating that it doesn’t matter what her view is “What matters is what the parents and their doctor agree is whatever is right for them, how they define it.” And “I’m not a doctor and I’m not in anyone’s individual situation.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Well, you just mentioned the concerns about what happened in Alabama with the Supreme Court there and the IVF ruling and really what that could mean for other reproductive rights, on that ruling in Alabama, you have not said whether or not you agree that frozen embryos are considered people. What is your position on that?”

Whitmer responded, “Who cares what my position is, Kaitlan? What matters is what the parents and their doctor agree is whatever is right for them, how they define it. That’s the only one whose opinions should matter, not a judge, not a politician, not a governor from a different state. That’s what the fundamental question is here, are we going to empower Americans to make their own healthcare decisions and make decisions about how they go about starting their family and whether or not they go about starting a family? And that’s what I’m fighting for here in Michigan.”

Collins then followed up, “You have been out on the forefront on this issue, though. I think people would care what you what you think of that.”

Whitmer responded, “Yeah, but I’m not a doctor and I’m not in anyone’s individual situation. When we did this surrogacy bill yesterday, we heard from parents who went through IVF, couldn’t carry a baby to term, so had a surrogate do that, when they saw all of the laws that were changing, they were worried that they would lose the ability to make a decision about those embryos. And a couple of the parents at our event testified that they decided to have the embryos destroyed. That was their decision. They were their embryos. I don’t think that the government or any politician should get in the middle of that choice.”

