NBC’s Gutierrez: Dems Trying to Blame GOP for Border Problem Dems Wouldn’t Acknowledge ‘for Quite a Long Time’

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Top Story,” NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez discussed messages from the Biden and Trump campaigns on immigration and stated that Democrats “now say that they agree that the border is a problem,” something “they didn’t agree with for quite a long time. But now, they’re trying to make Republicans own it.”

Gutierrez said, “President Biden has tried to turn the tables on Trump, blasting him for ordering congressional Republicans to kill a bipartisan border bill. But new polling shows Americans, and even some Democrats, are siding with Trump on the issue.”

He added, “[O]ne thing that the Biden campaign is doing is really focusing on money here. So far, the Biden team, over the last couple of months, has really been outpacing Republicans when it comes to fundraising. And now they say that they’re opening up dozens, about 30 field offices, just in the State of Michigan. So, they hope to counteract that message that way. But, another way they’re doing it, Tom, and we’re seeing this increasingly, more and more, not just on the trail, but also here in the White House, they’re trying to make the issue of immigration — they’re trying to throw it back on Republicans, essentially by arguing that, because Republicans killed that bipartisan border bill that we mentioned, that they need to own this immigration issue. The Democrats now say that they agree that the border is a problem, and that’s something, as you know, Tom, that they didn’t agree with for quite a long time. But now, they’re trying to make Republicans own it.”

