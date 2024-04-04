‘Something Has to Change’: Psaki Says ‘Clearly’ Biden’s Israel Strategy Not Working

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden’s strategy on Israel is not working.

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “If the president turns on Netanyahu aggressively, if the president says we’re going to stop sending weapons, then Netanyahu actually uses that to gain more power inside of Israel saying, see, we have been abandoned even by the United States, we have to fight on.”

Psaki said, “That’s right. I think that’s important too. Clearly the strategy that the United States is implementing at this point is not working to change the behavior of Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is not working to end the war. So obviously, something has to change.”

She continued, “And I think it’s pretty clear, they’re discussing that I think, in the White House, and I hope in the White House, in this situation, or at this point in time, the question is what that will be.”

Psaki added, “And there’s a number of allies of President Biden’s in the Senate, Democratic senators and others, who have been pretty outspoken about the need for conditioning aid, at least as a consideration. That’s obviously something that is being considered, should be considered. The question is, will that change the behavior, and what additional leverage needs to be put on Prime Minister Netanyahu at this point in time to change the trajectory?”

