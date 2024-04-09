Pelosi: Joe Biden Has a ‘Beautiful Vision for America’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Democrats have to win the election because President Joe Biden has a “beautiful vision for America.”

Anchor Willie Geist asked, “You mentioned Florida, the 15-week ban, about to become a six-week ban, what are your questions about the integrity of the elections there?”

Pelosi said, “Oh, in Florida? I don’t know. I just i think if you have all of the money in the world, go spend some in Florida otherwise, let’s just win the election elsewhere. My friends in Florida will not like that but the fact is, we have to win. We have to win this. Joe Biden is, you know, it’s a beautiful vision for America. He knows the issues. He knows the strategy, how to get things down. Greatest record of a president in the first two years when we had the majority, comparable to Lyndon Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt. He doesn’t have as long a stay, but nonetheless, for when he was there. And an empathetic person who cares about America.”

She added, “And we have this guy who’s out there saying, ‘I’m proud of overturning Roe v. Wade and now states can make up their mind.’ And what he said, he said they can use their faith? I mean, he had the — I don’t even know what the word is — the gall to use the word ‘faith’ about how they make these decisions.”

