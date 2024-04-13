Maher: Dearborn ‘Death to America’ Chants Are Like Hate Chants in Charlottesville

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the “Death to America” chants at a rally that took place in Dearborn, MI last week by stating that “The left has gotten mad at me for many years for talking about Islam…it needs to be talked about now.” And that “Charlottesville was real bad” but people chanting, “Death to America” on American soil is a huge problem.

Maher said, “[T]here was a rally in Dearborn, Michigan, it’s a large Muslim population, chants of ‘Death to America.’ I feel like we’ve passed something here. The left has gotten mad at me for many years for talking about Islam, I try not to do it too much, because I know it makes them go crazy and I’ve made my point. But it needs to be talked about now. When you start chanting, ‘Death to America’ in America, I got it, Charlottesville was real bad when they were chanting, … ‘Jews will not replace us.’ But on American soil?”

Maher later credited and thanked the Mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud, who is a Muslim, and the Dearborn City Council for denouncing the chants at the rally.

