Cotton: Democrats Are ‘Demanding that We Condition Aid to Israel as if It Is Some Third-World Tyranny’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Night In America,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized Democrats for their approach to aid for Israel in the wake of an attack by Iran on Israeli territory.

“How do you, under this administration, how do you view our relationship with Israel given what he says to Netanyahu and what he doesn’t say to the mullahs in Iran?” Fox News Channel host Trey Gowdy asked.

“Well, Trey, it doesn’t seem to me like the relationship between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu, through no fault of the Prime Minister is very good,” Cotton replied. “It doesn’t seem frankly, like the relationship between the Democratic Party and Israel is very good right now when you have pro-Hamas proxies running around like Rashida Tlaib in the House. We have Chris Van Hollen in the Senate demanding that we condition aid to Israel as if it is some third-world tyranny.”

“But I can tell you, America’s relationship with Israel is very strong and will remain very strong because normal Americans and both parties recognize that Israel is a great ally, a strong military that enhances our own strengths and protects our own interest in the Middle East and also shares deep cultural, religious, historical and political ties with our nation, the exact kind of ally we should want to have,” he continued. “So whatever the relationship is, between the president and the prime minister, the relationship between America and Israel is outstanding and rock solid.”

