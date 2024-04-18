Whoopi Goldberg: Republicans Are Afraid — They ‘Are the Snowflakes’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans are afraid of information and history, so they are “snowflakes.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think the Republicans if I’m right can only lose one vote, right, at this point, and so they really need to do the work of the people. That’s what they were sent in to do.”

Goldberg said, “These little snowflaky people, they’re the people who said, you know, ‘Oh, you can’t take it, huh? You can’t take the heat?’ I’m discovering that most of the folks on the other side are the snowflakes. They’re the ones that are afraid of information. They’re the ones who are afraid of history. It’s not us, it’s y’all. Y’all are afraid that what’s happening is happening without you and it shouldn’t be, but you’re letting it happen. You’re letting all of these decisions be made without you being taken seriously. No one is taking you people seriously and you should be worried about it.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Why are they in the bed with the Russians? I mean, we grew up in a final when if you were pro-Russian in any way you were hauled before the HUAC committee and your life was ruined and you were blacklisted. Now all of a sudden these people are all about the Russians.”

