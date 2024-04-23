Dershowitz: Biden Made ‘Same Kind of Moral Equivalence He Complained About in Charlottesville,’ He Wants Mob’s Vote

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that President Joe Biden’s response to antisemitism on college campuses is “the same kind of moral equivalence he complained about in Charlottesville,” and won’t push back strongly against the antisemitic mobs because “he wants their vote in Michigan.”

Dershowitz said, “It was absolutely outrageous for President Biden to create a moral equivalent, the same kind of moral equivalence he complained about in Charlottesville, between antisemitic protests, which he condemns, and then he says, ‘I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians’, what an outrageous moral comparison. Nobody could, in any way, support what Hamas did, and yet, these kids are yelling, I am Hamas, we want to repeat the rapes over and over again, a thousand times, and he is equating that morally with people who reasonably believe that what’s happening to the Palestinians is largely the fault of Hamas.”

Later, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) referenced how President Eisenhower ordered the National Guard to integrate Little Rock Central High School and “stood against the mobs. Why won’t Joe Biden show some leadership and stand against the mobs?”

Dershowitz responded, “Because he wants their vote, that’s why. He wants their vote in Michigan.”

