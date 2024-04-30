Moskowitz: Some Dems Want to Pretend Lefty Version of Charlottesville on Campuses Isn’t Happening

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that what is happening on college campuses is like Charlottesville, but “we don’t seem to have the same condemnation from my side. It’s much easier to criticize the other side, but when you look inward and you see antisemitism within your own house, obviously, some Democrats want to pretend like that’s not happening.”

Moskowitz said, “I’ve compared this situation to what happened a couple of years ago in Charlottesville, because there, obviously, we had people with Tiki torches shouting, Jews shall not replace us, and there was wide condemnation from the Democratic Party. There was no splitting of hairs there. That was clear antisemitism. Here, in this case, we don’t have Aryan men with Tiki torches, we have a diverse group of people, diverse ages, college students shouting, kill all the Zionists or go back to Poland. And we don’t seem to have the same condemnation from my side. It’s much easier to criticize the other side, but when you look inward and you see antisemitism within your own house, obviously, some Democrats want to pretend like that’s not happening. And so, that’s why I think it’s important, regardless of where we see antisemitism, on the left or on the right, we call it out, we don’t give — we don’t play this tribal game that just because it’s on my side that we’re silent.”

