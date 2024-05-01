NYT’s, MSNBC’s Goldberg: ‘Failure of the Media’ We’re Talking About Protests, Not Bibi Hurting Ceasefire Hopes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” New York Times columnist and MSNBC Contributor Michelle Goldberg said it’s “a failure of the media, it’s a failure of us,” that attention has turned to the actions of campus protesters and not the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “seems to be doing his best to kind of scuttle any hope of a ceasefire in the hope of saving his far-right coalition and keeping himself out of prison.” Goldberg also stated that the protesters are also responsible for this through their own actions.

Host Alex Wagner said, “[W]e’re talking about a situation between law enforcement and campus protesters, we’ll call them for now, but we are not talking about the issue at hand, which is the deathly, deathly war in Gaza where over 35,000 people have been killed, a potentially looming invasion of Rafah, and an Israeli Prime Minister who even President Trump had harsh words for.”

Goldberg then stated that Netanyahu “seems to be doing his best to kind of scuttle any hope of a ceasefire in the hope of saving his far-right coalition and keeping himself out of prison. And, again, I think that this is a failure of the media, it’s a failure of us, but it is — these protests have clearly turned, these protests that were meant to awaken the world’s conscience to what’s happening in Gaza, to make it seem that business as usual can’t continue as long as this war goes on, they’ve clearly had some impact, but they’ve also through their — I think some of their own tactics, have made the story about them.”

