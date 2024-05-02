Mary Trump: Donald Is ‘One of the Most Awful People’ on Earth

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the former president was “one of the most awful people” on Earth.

Trump said, “I think we need to start having a very serious conversation about what we want this country to be. Those are conversations we never have. We take too much for granted. I think not enough people pay attention understandably. There’s a lot going on. I don’t think they necessarily understand what Donald and his sycophants and his enablers have in store for us should they succeed in November.”

She continued, “We need to shine a very bright light on what they intend to do and who will suffer. I think we need to make a pitch for people who are in swing states and in the suburbs to show them what the world will be like if we leave NATO, if women are relegated to second class citizenship in every state in this country.”

Trump added, “We need to make it clear what rights we’re going to lose. Maybe this isn’t the most important thing, but I think we need to make people absolutely sick of the idea that all of this will be happening — the dismantling of the American democracy, the undermining of our future possibilities will be in the service to one of the most awful people who has ever walked the planet.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN