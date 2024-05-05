Fetterman: Joe Biden Will Beat Trump in Pennsylvania

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he was confident President Joe Biden will beat former President Donald Trump in November in his home state.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: In the state of Pennsylvania, our CBS polling shows it’s going to be a very tight presidential race for Joe Biden to be reelected.

FETTERMAN: Correct.

BRENNAN: The issue of the economy is of paramount importance and in your state, our polling shows there’s more confidence in Trump’s leadership on the economy than in Biden’s and this is very acute around the issue of oil and gas. How worried are you?

FETTERMAN: I’m not- I’m not worried about that. And I want to be very clear, Joe Biden beat- he beat Trump in Pennsylvania and he’s going to do that again. But it’s going to be very close. Absolutely. I’ve been calling that- I’ve been having that same conversation since 2016, that it’s going to be very competitive. And now oil and gas, of course that’s an issue, but it’s not going to be- it’s going to define the race and that’s for sure. Again, we have that two very stark choice between those two. And it’s- it’s very clear that it’s- it’s not going to be a defining factor for sure.