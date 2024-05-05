Rubio: Our Border, Campuses in ‘Chaos’ Because Biden Is ‘Weak and He’s Feeble’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the United States was in “chaos” because President Joe Biden is weak and feeble.

Rubio said, “We should basically say we are on the side of the people who were the victims on October 7th of a bunch of savages and lunatics who came across that border and massacred and killed and kidnaped and raped and took hostages back with them. These people need to be defeated. How is Israel supposed to coexist, to live side by side alongside next to these people?”

He continued, “I think Joe Biden and he hasn’t done it again, because he’s weak and he’s feeble. But Joe Biden had very early on should have said, as I asked him to do back in October, if you’re in the streets of the United States, you’re here as a visitor on a visa, you’re not an American. You’re here on a visa, and you’re here to teach or you’re here to go to school and you’re out there chanting on behalf of Hamas and Hezbollah and these terrorist groups, who, by the way, also hate America. we should revoke your visa.”

Rubio added, “Everything in America is in chaos from our border to our campuses, total chaos because we have a weak and we have a feeble president who cannot communicate and refuses to take a strong line on this because he’s afraid of people voting against him in November who support these crazy ideas.”

