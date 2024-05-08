Biden: ‘We’re Walking Away from Israel’s Ability to Wage War’ in Areas, Punishing Them Even if They Don’t Cross Line

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” President Joe Biden stated that his promise to cut off transfers of bombs and artillery shells to Israel if they go into Rafah’s population centers is “not walking away from Israel’s security” but it is “walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas.” Biden also stated that “we’ve held up the weapons” by delaying a shipment of bombs to Israel even though Israel has “Not yet” crossed his red line by going into Rafah’s populated areas.

After saying the U.S. would cut off certain weapons to Israel if they went into Rafah, Biden said, “I’ve made it clear to Bibi and the War Cabinet, they’re not going to get our support if, in fact, they go into these population centers. We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas.”

Host Erin Burnett then asked if Israel has already crossed Biden’s “red line” with its actions in Rafah.

Biden responded, “Not yet. But it’s — we’ve held up the weapons. We’ve held up the one shipment that is an old shipment. We’ve held that up.”

