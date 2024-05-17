ABC’s Hostin: Dems ‘Gotta Go Low’ Against Marjorie Taylor Greene, She Is ‘Unfit for Office’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) were right to argue against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during the House Oversight Committee meeting on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Hostin said, “It shows just the utter, uh, dysfunction of this Congress and the waste of our taxpayer dollars. I mean, I’ve just never seen anything like it. You see people like a Marjorie Taylor Greene who is just unfit for office. She’s unfit. She lacks the decorum. And they were wasting our taxpayer dollars because this was all about Merrick Garland’s, you know, holding him in contempt and two committees voted that he was in contempt then President Biden swooped in and said, ‘No, I’m actually going to issue an executive order.’ And so, no, he’s not going to be found in contempt of anything. No criminal procedures so they did all of that for nothing. nothing.”

She continued, “Going high doesn’t work anymore. If you go low with me, I’m going to go to the Earth’s crust.”

Hostin added, “Bullies only respond to that.”

She concluded, “You gotta go low.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN