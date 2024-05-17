Blumenthal: Dems Need to ‘Put the Supreme Court on the Ballot,’ Blame GOP for Justices with No Decency

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Democrats need to make the Supreme Court an election issue.

Blumenthal said, “What I think we need to do now is put the Supreme Court on the ballot, say that membership on the Supreme Court is going to be a lasting impact of this election, and that the choices as to who will replace the current justices likely will be made by the next president. The choices we make in this election will determine whether or not the Supreme Court really reflects America. As to its plummeting support in the American public, you know, the Supreme Court is a fundamentally anti-democratic institution, chosen by a president, elected by no one, sitting for life. If it begins losing trust, as it’s doing, it will be very, very difficult for it to recover. But we need to make sure that there is support for a Supreme Court that would reflect America’s basic values.”

He added, “We need to put the blame on Republicans for what’s happening in the Supreme Court. They are the ones responsible for the current members, Thomas and Alito, are flagrantly are violating basic standards of principle and decency. The American people ought to understand these choices that are made in elections will have consequences for the courts, and that is putting the courts on the ballot.”

