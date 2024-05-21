Mayorkas Dodges on if We’re Safer than Pre-9/11, Says We’re ‘Vigilant’ in ‘Heightened Threat Environment’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to a question on if Americans are safe and safer now than they were prior to 9/11 by stating that he’s proud of members of the Border Patrol, “our screening and vetting capabilities are stronger than they ever have been[,]” and there is “a heightened threat environment, especially after the October 7 terrorist attacks” across the Western world, “and that is why we are as vigilant as we are, 24/7, in keeping our country safe.”

Host Neil Cavuto then asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:20] “[T]he bottom line is, you are in charge of keeping us safe, and do you think we are safe, with how porous the border has become, that’s not…saying it’s all your fault, I’m just saying that, are we safer now than we were before 9/11?”

Mayorkas responded, “I would say three things, Neil: One, I’m incredibly proud of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol that risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe and secure, number one. Number two, our screening and vetting capabilities are stronger than they ever have been. And three, the reality is, Neil, that we, and not just the United States alone, but Western countries, are in a heightened threat environment, especially after the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel. That has only elevated the threat environment in Western countries, and that is why we are as vigilant as we are, 24/7, in keeping our country safe.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett