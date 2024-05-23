Netanyahu on Biden Admin.’s Iran Condolences: I Offer Condolences for the Iranian People Oppressed by the Regime

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that took place on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the U.S. State Department and the United Nations expressing condolences over the death of Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi by stating that “I’ll tell you who I offer condolences to, I offer condolences to the people of Iran, who have been terrorized and subjugated by these theocratic thugs for half a century.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “I know Israel said they had no part to play at all in the helicopter crash of the Iranian president, better known, by the way, as the butcher of Tehran. And what bothers me, though, is the Biden State Department sent Iran condolences, the U.N. held a moment of silence. Now, the number one state sponsor of terror, Mr. Prime Minister, the last time I checked, was the Islamic Republic of Iran. They helped plan and plot and scheme and provide weaponry for the October 7 attacks against your country. They’re providing Hezbollah in the north in Lebanon with weapons to fire into your country. They are arming the Houthi rebels, also firing weapons and rockets into your country. And why would anybody offer condolences to the death of one of the worst terrorists in world history? Can you explain that? Because I’m not that happy that my country did that.”

Netanyahu responded, “Well, you’ll have to ask the administration that question. But I’ll tell you who I offer condolences to, I offer condolences to the people of Iran, who have been terrorized and subjugated by these theocratic thugs for half a century. They’ve killed them on the sidewalks, they don’t let them raise their voice, they promote terrorism around the world, but they also do horrible things to their own people. So, I offer my condolences to the Iranian people and I hope to get rid of this tyranny as soon as they can. I think that that’s been my position all along, and I think that’s the right position.”

