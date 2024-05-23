‘Never Again Is Now’: Netanyahu Says Days When Jews Are Slaughtered, Defenseless Are Gone

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” a defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued for his nation’s effort to take on the threat from Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu told host Sean Hannity that the days of Jews being “slaughtered” and “defenseless” were gone.

“[I] think, if people see the horrors, the savagery, the worst violence meted on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, yes, I think it would sway a lot of people to understand what we’re up against,” he said. “And, in fact, 80 years ago in the Holocaust, we were completely defenseless. I mean, nobody came to our aid. And we were slaughtered in horrible ways. Here, these Hamas terrorists backed by Iran had the same intent as the Nazis. They would kill every last man, woman and child in Israel if they could. They would slaughter millions of Jews here.”

“But they had the same intent, but not the same capability, because, after the surprise attack, we rebounded,” Netanyahu added. “And now we’re killing these terrorists, targeting them, not the population. We’re comporting with the laws of war but finishing them off. And we intend to complete the job because the days when Jews are slaughtered and are defenseless are gone. They’re not going to repeat. That’s because we always say no more never again. Well, never again is now.”

