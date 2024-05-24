Dem Rep. Levin: Biden’s Actions on Border Not ‘Far Enough’ — Need to Get Mexico to Act

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) stated that while President Joe Biden “did discuss giving Border Patrol more authority to deport those who don’t pass background checks” and that’s good, “it doesn’t go far enough.” And the U.S. needs to get Mexico to do more to enforce the law on their side of the border.

Host Connell McShane asked, “So, the President could do something, right? And we’ve been waiting and waiting for something on executive action. But, so far, we haven’t seen it. Isn’t that surprising to you that he hasn’t moved yet?”

Levin responded, “Well, the President did discuss giving Border Patrol more authority to deport those who don’t pass background checks. I think that’s a positive step. But it doesn’t go far enough. And I’m reading the public reports…that there are ongoing discussions with the Mexican government. I know there’s an election in Mexico coming up in a couple weeks. And my hope is that, after that election, that, with whatever new president, we’re able to work together and get Mexico to play a constructive role, because the cartels are the real problem here. … And Mexico needs to step up, because they have not done nearly enough to prevent these cartels from taking advantage of people from all around the world. That’s the other thing for your viewers, it’s not Mexico sending people. It is Ecuador, Colombia, India, Pakistan, China, all over the world. And — but Mexico could do a lot more to prevent it on their end.”

