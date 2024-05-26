Dem Rep. Moskowitz: ICC As ‘Irrelevant’ as ‘Harry Potter Ministry of Magic’

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was as irrelevant as the fictional “Harry Potter Ministry of Magic” while commenting on the ICC’s chief prosecutor requesting arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes.

Host Shannon Bream said, “You called these warrants outrageous, and you have condemned them as the White House has as well.”

Moskowitz said, “Is Israel a party to the ICC? They are not, and yet they are now going after Israel. This is totally political. The ICC is irrelevant. They have no jurisdiction. We might as well call them the Harry Potter Ministry of Magic.”

He added, “They’re irrelevant because Israel is not a party to their treaty. So this is pressure, unfortunately, from the international community that wants to see no more Israel. They are using the ICC to go ahead and do this. I think the United States needs to respond in a strongly partisan way, which is why you were seeing Democrats and Republicans in the House and the Senate and the Biden administration coming together. Hopefully, we will get this done when we come back from break.

