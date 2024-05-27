CNN’s, NYT’s Sanger: Hamas Won’t Agree to Ceasefire Because They See International Pressure on Israel

On Monday’s “CNN News Central,” New York Times White House and National Security Correspondent, author, and CNN Political and National Security Analyst David Sanger stated that it is “hard to believe” a ceasefire deal with Hamas can be reached because the members of Hamas leadership “must come to the conclusion that the Israelis are doing so much damage to their own reputation internationally that maybe it’s in his benefit to let this continue on.” He also stated that the blame for a deal falling apart “primarily falls on Hamas.”

Sanger stated, “[I]t was six weeks ago that American officials thought they were this close to an agreement on a ceasefire, and the blame for the fact that didn’t happen primarily falls on Hamas. But it’s hard to believe that if Hamas wouldn’t reach this deal six weeks ago that they’re going to reach it today. Because I think their leader, Sinwar, among others, must come to the conclusion that the Israelis are doing so much damage to their own reputation internationally that maybe it’s in his benefit to let this continue on. And so, it’s a really hard complication — calculation for the Hamas leadership.”

