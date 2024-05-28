McCaskill: Biden’s ‘Most Important Goal’ Is to Get Netanyahu Resignation

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden’s “most important goal” was to get Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

McCaskill said, “What Hamas wanted more than anything is to isolate Israel. They also wanted to recruit more extreme terrorists to their cause. When you have something happen like happened over the weekend with these women and children being burned to death in a camp, innocent, that creates more radical terrorists for the Hamas cause.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “What is the president to do if this continues? He talks about a red line, and there are some who have said in the last 24 hours, if this isn’t a red line, watching what these women and children went through in this camp, many of them killed, what is? How does the president handle Prime Minister Netanyahu right now?”

McCaskill said, “I think he’s been trying to do all of this back channel. But the most important goal, I believe, for this presidency right now is to get Netanyahu to resign. Netanyahu is holding onto power by his fingernails because of the far-right, who sees the destruction of Gaza in all areas, of any Palestinians in Israel, as their goal. Their goal is very extreme. That’s how he is in power. So if he backs up on them, he cannot be in power anymore because he doesn’t have the coalition he needs. So I think that Biden has to continue to try to press other people in the Israeli government to move as quickly and as strongly as they can to get Netanyahu out of that position.”

