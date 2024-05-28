White House on Slow EV Charger Pace: Have to Do More Work to Ensure We Can Spend on Charging Stations

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” White House Senior Adviser Amos Hochstein responded to a question on the slow progress in building out electric vehicle charging stations by stating that “we have to work more at it together with partners across both in Congress and in the private sector to make sure that we can spend that money and to bring out, as fast as possible, the infrastructure that is required for the EV transition to happen faster.”

Host Edward Lawrence asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:30] “Autoweek, this week, says, with the law passed in 2021, 7.5 billion investment in getting those charging stations nationwide, you’ve had eight stations so far. So, you mentioned laying out the groundwork to handle this transition, can we really handle this speeding up away from oil?”

Hochstein answered, “Yeah, I think it’s really, really hard. I think that’s why passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Act helps in putting the money in place so that we can be the best infrastructure in the world, once again, both for EVs, but more generally. So, we cannot be a leading economy if we don’t have a major investment in our infrastructure, and our energy infrastructure is one of the most important things, from power, electricity, and charging stations. You’re right that it’s not easy, we have to work more at it together with partners across both in Congress and in the private sector to make sure that we can spend that money and to bring out, as fast as possible, the infrastructure that is required for the EV transition to happen faster.”

