Biden Co-Chair Clyburn: Biden, Everyone Should ‘Let the Judicial System Take Care of Itself’

During an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that President Joe Biden should not talk about the verdict in 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s case and everyone should “let the judicial system take care of itself. We have three branches of government. They act independent of each other.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “[D]o you want to hear Joe Biden start talking openly about this? … Is it time for him to start speaking about this out loud now that we have a verdict?”

Clyburn answered, “I don’t think so. Maintaining this democracy is not a partisan issue. It’s not Democrats or Republicans. This country has served — has been served well by this two-party system, sometimes to my liking, sometimes not so much. But I think all of us are responsible for this. And I get a little irritated when I hear people say Democrats, in order to keep this democracy, Democrats need to do this or Democrats need to do the other. Americans need to work together to maintain this democracy and let the judicial system take care of itself. We have three branches of government. They act independent of each other. All of us have responsibilities for maintaining this.”

