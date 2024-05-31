Behar Jubilant over Trump Verdict — ‘I Got So Excited I Started Leaking a Little Bit’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business document trial was so exciting she “started leaking.”

Behar said, “My reaction, I was at Costco buying ten boxes of Keurig coffee, my watch started to buzz and I got so excited I started leaking a little bit.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So, you’re the leaker.”

Behar said, “I’m the leaker. They’re going to say it’s rigged. This is rigged, Brian is rigged, everything is rigged according to him. But, you know, there was a jury of 12., they all to a person said he was guilty on all 34 counts. One of the jurors, juror number two, I was reading, he only watched or read Truth Social. He did not watch Fox. He did not watch CNN. He did not watch us. Now, if a person who only gets his news from Donald Trump’s, what do you call it, social media and he even thinks he’s guilty, excuse me, Donald, it’s not rigged, OK? It’s not. OK.”

