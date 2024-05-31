NBC’s Memoli: Biden Team Has Given Up on Trying ‘to Fix the Inflation Problem’ and Is Trying to Argue Style

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli stated that “the Biden team has seemed to concede that there’s nothing they’re going to be able to do to fix the inflation problem” and are trying to reframe things to a “stylistic” argument.

Memoli said, “Every single demographic, every poll shows the number one issue, cost of living, inflation. And the Biden team has seemed to concede that there’s nothing they’re going to be able to do to fix the inflation problem. So, they’re trying to make this a whose side are you on, who are you fighting for question. The president may have some economic announcements to make over the course of the rest of the year to try to say, we’re bringing costs down, we’re trying to forgive student loans to put more money in your pocket. But the real contrast they’re really hoping to seize on this trial, to the extent that they are, is he is only worried about his own interests, his own — whether he’s free or not, convicted or not, and the president is fighting for people, including the middle class where he grew up [in]. So, they’re trying to make it a stylistic, whose side are you on argument.”

