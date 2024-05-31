Van Jones: Judges ‘Go Too Far’ Sometimes and Trump Did Do Reform, But It’s Hypocritical for GOP to Complain

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones stated that judges do “go too far” sometimes, but Trump has plenty of legal protection and it’s hypocritical of Republicans to complain about the system in the Trump case, although he acknowledged Trump did actually help people in the criminal justice system while he was in office.

Jones said, “I remember when the Republican Party was the party of law and order and respect for institutions, and now they’ve become a party of January 6, every day. They just don’t seem to recognize this guy has gotten more legal protection, Donald Trump, he’s got more lawyers, he’s got more shots on goal, he’s been — by the way, he’s going to be able to appeal. This is not some overthrow of the process. And by the way, if you don’t, if you think prosecutors [have] too much power and you think judges, sometimes, can go too far, welcome to my world. The black community has been saying this for years. And so, now, suddenly, because your guy’s in trouble, the whole system is garbage. We haven’t given up on the system. I don’t know why Republicans are.”

He added, “I’m saying that for Republicans to be this outraged by one case they don’t like and think the whole system is terrible when you have literally hundreds and thousands of people going through the same system every day and I don’t hear Republicans sticking up for them, is just hypocritical.”

CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings then said, “Trump did stick up for people in the criminal justice system, Van, you know, because you were there and you worked with him and helped him do it.”

Jones responded, “And was proud to do it. But I’m saying the Republicans today aren’t talking about that. They’re talking about one guy and crying about it. It’s hypocritical.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett