Lara Trump: Larry Hogan ‘Doesn’t Deserve the Respect’ of Anyone

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that GOP Maryland U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan did not deserve the respect of anyone in America.

Guest host Kasie Hunt said, “Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan in Maryland. And again, I’m asking this in your capacity as one of the co-chairs of the entire Republican Party and he’s a popular former governor in Maryland. He wrote this ahead, right ahead of the verdict. He said, ‘Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process.’ That is not the Republican Party line at the moment. And in fact, he was attacked by the top Trump adviser, Chris LaCivita, who wrote that he ‘Just ended your campaign.’ Does the Republican National Committee support Larry Hogan for Senate?”

Trump said, “Well, I’ll tell you one thing, I don’t support what he just said there. I think it’s ridiculous. I think anybody who’s not speaking up in the face of really something that should never again have seen the light of day, a trial that would never have been brought against any other person aside from Donald Trump.”

She added, “He doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party, at this point and quite frankly, anybody in America, if that’s the way you feel that’s very upsetting to hear that.”

Hunt said, “So are you willing to cede the Senate seat in Maryland to the Democratic Party and not support Larry Hogan?”

Trump said, “What I’ll tell you is that we of course want to win as a party, but that is a shame. I think he should have thought long and hard before he said that publicly.”

Hunt said, “Are you willing to use Republican Party resources to support his bid or not?”

Trump said, “I’ll get back to you on all the specifics monetarily. But what I can tell you is that as the Republican Party co-chair. I think he should never have said something like that. I think that’s ridiculous.”

