Rand Paul: ‘I Worry About War in the Streets’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to last week’s 34-count guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican said he had “bigger” concerns beyond Trump.

“A sad day in America,” Paul said of the verdict. “And what I worry about is something even bigger than Donald Trump. I worry about strife. I worry about war in the streets. I worry about 50% of the public believing that the court system will be used against them. Once upon a time, it was because of the color of your skin, now because of the shade of your ideology. I worry about that and I worry, when half the country thinks they won’t be treated fairly, what happens and how people react.

“If you look at records violations and you look at Hillary Clinton, $8 million expense, and they slapped her on the wrist because she got an $8,000 fine,” he continued. “And that’s actually probably appropriate, some kind of fine for mislabeling things. But there’s a real question whether it is mislabeled. Was it a legal expense? Sounds like it was a legal expense. All nondisclosure agreements, I believe, are legal expenses. I’m guessing there are hundreds of them in New York City as we speak. And my guess is, not one of them have ever been taken to court. I think Donald Trump is the only person ever prosecuted for this particular crime.”

