Report: Illegals Receive Top-Tier Healthcare over Citizens in Zohran Mamdani’s NYC

Working-class New Yorkers are being forced into receiving second-tier healthcare while the illegal aliens overrunning the socialist-led city are getting cared for at the prestigious Mount Sinai Hospital.

Just last month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he was leading a coalition with other Democrat-run cities in launching a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s effort to remove dependent noncitizens from the bloated welfare system by the way of the “public charge” rule.

Mamdani announced the lawsuit alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James and other progressive figures:

“The new public charge rule seeks to push immigrant families away from the programs that have kept people fed and healthy for decades,” the far-left mayor said. “New Yorkers will be afraid to see a doctor or ask for help they are legally entitled to. That fear will not stop at the families that the federal government is targeting.”

“It is estimated up to 4 million people from across the country could un-enroll in their health care alone, including 1.8 million children,” Mamdani said, before arguing that “people could die.”

He added, “Cruelty is not how we choose to govern. Immigrants are New Yorkers.”

Despite Mamdani’s claims, the drain on public resources by foreign nationals is a real issue impacting Americans.

As Breitbart News’s John Binder reported, about 47 percent of immigrant-headed households in the U.S. were on one or more traditional forms of welfare from 2021-2025:

Compare that to 28 percent of American citizen-headed households that were on one or more traditional forms of welfare — representing a 19-percent gap between welfare use among immigrants and Americans.

As Vice President JD Vance highlighted last year, New York expanded comprehensive Medicaid to otherwise-eligible undocumented residents age 65 and older in January 2024:

While Mount Sinai Hospital is internationally renowned as a top-tier medical facility, it has been forced to block legal citizens on some Medicaid plans from enrolling at the hospital because of all the revenue lost from the large number of patients on Medicaid, especially those that are illegal immigrants.

A spokesperson for the hospital acknowledged that the dramatic change, which was announced in August, is a cost-saving measure.

“Mount Sinai is committed to ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality care while also maintaining the resources necessary to serve our communities,” Mount Sinai representative Lucia Lee said in a statement obtained by Politico.

Mount Sinai has even bragged about treating “undocumented workers,” stating on its website that they provide “no-cost, confidential health care and other support services” to illegal migrants “who have suffered a work-related injury or illness, regardless of documentation or insurance status.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.