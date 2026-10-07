McBride on DEI Critics: ‘What Do People Have Against Inclusion?’

Transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) defended diversity, equity, and inclusion in a campaign interview posted Tuesday, asking what anyone could object to “against diversity,” “against equity,” or “against inclusion.”

The congressman, a man formally known as Tim who now claims to be a woman, made the remarks in a friendly sit-down with host Rachelle Wilson for her Make Some Intelligent Noise program, posted to Youtube on October 7.

McBride argued that the administration and Congress had demonized the three concepts and said he could not understand the objection to any of them.

“I don’t know what anyone could object to in each of those words. What do people have against diversity? What do people have against equity? What do people have against inclusion?” McBride said.

The Delaware Democrat went on to pledge continued activism on identity issues, tying DEI to a broader list of movements he vowed to advance.

“I continue with every breath in my body to fight for an America that builds on the progress of the Civil Rights Movement… that builds on the progress of the LGBTQ rights movement, and continues to move the ball forward,” he said.

The freshman lawmaker also claimed the Pentagon had removed senior officers over identity, citing the dismissal of the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“We’ve seen the Pentagon fire generals and admirals simply because of their identity,” McBride said, adding that the administration was trying to “erase our country’s progress.”

The interview clip circulated after conservative commentator Ezra Dulis posted it on X, framing the appearance as McBride campaigning “on bringing back DEI.”

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles wrote after the 2024 election that McBride, “once a mere white guy,” could “suddenly claim DEI privilege” after identifying as transgender in college.

McBride called President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran a “reckless and illegal war” and said he voted “to advance an impeachment resolution,” arguing Trump “should have been impeached and convicted in his first term.”

In August 2026, the congressman said he did not fight to use the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill because “someone could shoot me,” telling a podcast he “didn’t get elected to be a martyr.” In April, he described himself as an “ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church,” saying the status “probably makes some right-wingers’ heads explode.”

McBride is on the ballot November 3.