An Afghan national, released into the United States as part of former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, was sentenced this month for filming himself raping and preying on children through the online game platform Roblox.

Federal prosecutors announced that 21-year-old Badshah Sahi of Afghanistan was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography after pleading guilty in April.

“This dangerous child sex offender was recklessly released into the United States without proper vetting during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and went on to prey on innocent children both here in North Texas and online,” Homeland Security Investigation’s Antwoine Jones said:

Thankfully, working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to remove him from the local community and ensure he spends the next 35 years behind bars where he won’t be able to harm any more children. [Emphasis added]

According to prosecutors, Sahi communicated with a 14-year-old girl last year and picked her up outside her home, bringing her to different locations where he would then sexually assault her.

When arrested in February 2025, police found photos and videos on Sahi’s phone showing a prepubescent girl. Police found communications between Sahi and minors online on his phone.

Police also found that Sahi used Roblox to coerce a 10-year-old child in Indiana to send him sexually explicit videos. In another instance, Sahi communicated with a 15-year-old girl before meeting up with her and sexually assaulting her as he filmed the assault.

“This lengthy sentence sends a resounding message: Child predators will find no safe harbor in the Northern District of Texas,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said. “We will find them and ensure they face the full weight of federal prosecution. Our commitment to protecting children is absolute, and we hope this outcome serves as a clear deterrent to anyone contemplating similar crimes.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.