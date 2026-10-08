Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), a career politician defending her seat from Republican Derek Merrin in Ohio’s Ninth Congressional District, is lying about her position on men playing in women’s sports, Republican candidate explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Kaptur, who has been a politician for 43 years, is now trying to veer to the right on some social issues, given that she is defending her seat in a flippable district for Republicans.

“This is a Washington Post article: Red state Democrats veer right on transgender issues, sparking backlash. And there’s a picture of her. What is she saying now about transgender kids?” host Mike Slater asked.

Well, Marcy Kaptur is a liar, and that’s what a lot of career politicians do when they’re in trouble,” Merrin said. “And she’s saying that now she’s against men playing women’s sports.”

That is not what the record reflects, however.

Merrin explained, “She voted in Congress two times against a bill that would have prohibited that practice. And then she’s also a six-time co-sponsor of the Radical Equality Act, which would allow men to play women’s sports and actually allow men into women’s restrooms and locker rooms.”

When asked what changed her position, Merrin said it all comes down to “politics.”

“Politics. She wants to win. I think you know she realizes that, you know, probably five percent of the population believes men should be able to go into women’s restrooms, and about the same believe that men should be able to play, force their way onto women’s sport teams, but that’s what she believes,” he said. “That’s who she truly is. She’s, she’s a radical, but she knows it’s a bad issue, and she’s trying to weasel a way out.”

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