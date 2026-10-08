Report: Federal Govt Spent $26.5 Billion on NGOs for Illegal Migrants

A new report finds that the U.S. government doled out 1,272 awards to pay for programs costing $26.5 billion to encourage and welcome illegal migration.

The site DataRepublican.com has gotten down into the financial weeds with a review of spending on migrant resettlement and Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) awards through January of 2025.

The site also noted there are 217 contracts worth $5.2 billion that are still active.

WATCH — Sec. Markwayne Mullin Says DHS Under Trump Pushing Migrants Back Across Border:

The active contracts include $3.4 billion to care for unaccompanied children who are already in the system. An additional $544 million is going to aid states with migrants who are already here and in the system, and $1.2 billion is being spent on other ORR grants that have already been granted.

One other program costing five million dollars has been forced to remain active by a court order.

The Trump administration has also canceled 63 awards, worth a total of $186 million.

In September, the White House outlined nearly $1 billion in wasted tax dollars spent on migrants.

The White House recently launched a new initiative to eliminate wasteful and harmful spending and pledged to “cut wasteful and harmful government spending that does not benefit American citizens.”

WATCH — Mamdani Suing the White House over Denying Visas to Immigrants on Welfare: “People Could Die”:

“Last year, President Trump took the historic step of utilizing long-neglected Presidential authorities provided to him under the Impoundment Control Act to deploy the first ‘pocket rescission’ in 50 years,” the White House said. “This year, he is continuing his commitment to the American taxpayer by utilizing a pocket rescission for another nearly $1 billion of the most harmful government spending.”

The White House report reveals $567 million spent by Health and Human Services for non-citizens, $15 million in Biden-era spending on welfare to illegals, $10 million in Biden spending to aid and abet the entry of illegals, $25 million for education programs for migrants, and more.

Cheered on by Wall Street, Joe Biden’s deputies spent most of the money to import upwards of 9 million migrants and refugees.

Democrats favor migration because migrants boost the Democrats’ urban political machines via federal welfare programs. Democrats also hoped that the migrants would suppress wages even as the massive federal spending continues.

Wall Street wants more migrants to serve as cheap workers, government-funded consumers, and rent-spiking residents.

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