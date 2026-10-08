Ohio’s 9th Congressional District gives Republicans the “best opportunity” in the nation to defeat an incumbent Democrat, Derek Merrin, the Republican challenger in that district, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Merrin is challenging longtime Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) in the race, and it is viewed as a very winnable district for the GOP following redistricting efforts.

“This is the best opportunity we have in the nation to defeat an incumbent Democrat. Marcy Kaptur has spent the last 43 years in Washington trying to make the federal government bigger,” Merrin said. “She’s never met an illegal immigrant she didn’t want to give an American job to.”

“Never saw regulations she didn’t want to strangle a small business with, and never saw a tax increase she didn’t want to levy on the American worker. And we’re going to defeat her this November, Mike,” he told host Mike Slater, noting that it is a newly drawn district that President Trump won by ten percentage points in the last cycle.

“She’s never had to run in a Republican district like this, so we have a great opportunity to flip this seat and help the Republicans hold the House,” he said.

However, Merrin said it is still a fight against a true career politician.

“Whenever you go up against a career politician and incumbent, they have a lot more money, name recognition. But we are on the offensive. The polling numbers, our internal polling numbers show that if the election was held today, we would win by a couple points, and we feel like we have much momentum on the ground,” he said, noting that his name ID is higher and adding that he is winning the “media battle.”

“We have, you know, more TV ads on the air, and you know, our message is penetrating,” he said, explaining that the voters are very tired of what both parties have done in a lot of ways.

“They want real solutions, and they’re tired of the special interests, and they’re tired of a liberal that cares more about illegal immigrants than the American people,” he added.

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