Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Silent Minority’ Within GOP Doesn’t Want Anything to Do with Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that there is a “silent minority” in the Republican Party of roughly 15% that do not want former President Donald Trump to be their presidential nominee.

Farah Griffin said, “Can I offer a little bit of hope here and while I preface this, I say I’m very concerned about the next five months. I think there’s rhetoric around political violence that we’ve seen. We know Donald Trump’s words lead to actions like January 6th. The comments he made this weekend scare me, however, I have suspected in my gut that a criminal conviction does not help him win a general election, and now the data is showing us that that’s the case.”

She added, “A morning consult poll found that 49% of Independences and 15% of Republicans said Trump should end his campaign because of the criminal conviction. Not just saying they’re not supporting him. He should be out, he’s ineligible. This models what we saw in Republican primaries where about 15% to 20% of Republicans cast protest vote against him. There is this silent minority within the GOP that says they don’t want anything to do with him.”

Farah Griffin added, “There’s all this MAGA spin and all this right-wing spin saying ‘He raised so much money, this guarantees him the presidency.’ I’m sorry, find me the swing voter who was undecided about Trump and Biden was, like, ‘You know what put me over the edge was the hush money payment to a porn star that led to a criminal conviction.’ That doesn’t exist.”

