‘We Need Term Limits, Not Just for Congress, But for Bureaucrats’: Comer Says Fauci ‘Won’t Take Responsibility for Anything’

Monday on FBN’s “The Bottom Line,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to former Biden chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci’s testimony before a congressional subcommittee earlier in the day.

Comer said Fauci’s appearance demonstrated a need for term levels at the bureaucratic level, given his unwillingness to accept responsibility for anything.

“Going forward, how does Congress prevent someone from big-footing or, in his case, little-footing, say, Robert Redfield, at the CDC, who was truly supposed to be in charge of the pandemic response?” co-host Dagan McDowell asked. “How do you prevent this from happening again?”

“Well, I think today was a perfect example of why we need term limits, not just for Congress, but for bureaucrats,” Comer replied. “Dr. Fauci has done more harm than any human being that I can think of in my lifetime to public education and to our economy, what he did to run up the deficit. He won’t take responsibility for anything. And what today’s hearing was about was not only to get the truth to the American people that he was wrong on so many of the damaging policies he had but to try to begin some type of accountability.”

“What Congress needs to do is to ensure that no one person ever has that much power again in the face of a public health crisis,” he continued. “Instead of one Dr. Fauci, we need three Dr. Faucis. And they need to cite their science. They need to cite their evidence and give the American people transparency when they make suggestions about public health.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor