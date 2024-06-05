Van Jones: Biden ‘Waited So Long’ on Border Because He Doesn’t Like to Do Orders He Thinks Courts Won’t Approve

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones stated that President Joe Biden “is not somebody who likes to do executive orders that he thinks the courts aren’t going to approve. That’s why he waited so long” to act on the border.

Jones stated, “I think now, he’s being accused of playing politics with immigration, when the problem is that the Republicans have been playing politics with immigration. The last thing Biden wanted to do was to move on his own and to use executive authority that the courts have raised an eyebrow at. Biden is not somebody who likes to do executive orders that he thinks the courts aren’t going to approve. That’s why he waited so long. But the reality is, Republicans have a strategy here, they scream, fire at the border, they spread the fire around by shipping migrants all over to blue cities, and then when somebody tries to bring a firehose, like Biden, they step on the firehose. They don’t let Congress act. And so, he’s got a little pail of water on his desk. He’s trying to throw it on the fire because that’s all that’s left to him. But it’s Republicans who should own this last chunk, because Republicans had a chance to do something, they had a chance to solve the problem, they wouldn’t even support their own bill, because they would rather hurt Biden than help the country. And that’s the real problem. That’s the real politics here.”

