Chuck Todd: Despite the ‘Excuse-Making’, Biden Could Have Done Border Order Sooner

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd stated that President Joe Biden could have taken the executive action on the border that he did this week earlier, and the supposed reasons why he waited are all “excuse-making.”

Todd said, “The thing that sort of — that I don’t get is why they waited six weeks. This was something they clearly said they were going to do when the Senate vote failed. They went through sort of the charade of the Mayorkas impeachment that the House Republicans created. There were all these other opportunities to do this, they knew what they were going to do.”

Host Gabe Gutierrez then stated, “[S]ome of the sources I’ve been talking to, the reason they waited, they say, is, look, they had to look at legal analysis of this, because, as you see, they’re doing backflips trying to differentiate this from a –.”

Todd cut in to say, “Let me be really cynical here. The whole point is get caught trying, and if it doesn’t meet the courts, then you were right, you tried to do it.”

Gutierrez then said, “And another factor was the Mexican elections.”

Todd cut in to respond, “But it was going to be the same party. All of this is excuse-making. … This could have been done — the timing of it, they did it in a way to get minimum political gain from it, and in fact, — and actually maximum political pain.”

