Hutchinson: With Time Voters Will Have ‘More Confidence’ in Trump Guilty Verdict

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Thursday on CNN’s “New Central” that as the election nears, voters will have “more and more confidence in the jury result” of former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business document trial.

Hutchinson said, “I think as time goes on, America will have more and more confidence in the jury result, both in New York but also as you see it happening in the Hunter Biden trial in California, we have confidence that 12 our citizens are going to make a fair and just verdict. I hope that in the end, there’s more confidence versus less confidence in our justice system.”

Host John Berman said, “It’s interesting that you mentioned that you think that the verdict in New York will be accepted more and more over time. There’s a new, New York times poll which shows that there was a slight shift and we have seen that in polls in the presidential race, two point or so shift toward President Biden overall since the verdict.”

Hutchinson said, “It reflects confidence in our jury system, but also how this jury conducted themselves. It wasn’t all public, but the sense is that they took it seriously. They tried to do the right thing and it was not a 9/3 hung jury, it was 12 zip. So I think that will build confidence over time. It’s also important how the jurors are handling this. They’re not going out and holding news conferences.”

