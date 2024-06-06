‘The Grift Is Good’: The Nation’s Mystal Claims Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Candace Owens Tell White Folks What They Want to Hear

On Thursday’s “The ReidOut” on MSNBC, The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal, an MSNBC regular, attacked black conservatives by claiming their value system was based on “grift.”

Among those that Mystal mentioned were Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“I think it’s important for people to ask what are these people paying for, right? What are they getting for their $4 million they have given to Clarence Thomas over the past 20 years? What they’re getting, just to link your last sentence together, what they’re getting is what Byron Donalds wants. What they’re getting is Jim Crow, right? What they’re getting is a guy like Clarence Thomas who, like Byron Donalds’ entire judicial philosophy, is, ‘Well, some negroes are magic. No matter what the white man does to us, we can just rise above as long as they don’t shoot us or kill us or rape us or drown us, right?’

“And, if you tell people that, if you’re black, if you’re Donalds, if you’re Thomas and you tell white people that, they will give you money. That’s what’s happened to Clarence Thomas for 20 years. He’s told white folks exactly what they want to hear, ruled exactly as they would like him to rule. And done it as their black friend, and so the money is just pouring out, and you see it in these reports where, again, Clarence Thomas — in the figures we saw today, you know, Sam Alito made like $200,000 disclosed gifts over the past 20 years. Antonin Scalia, the hero of their movement, around $200,000. Clarence Thomas, $4 million.”

“That’s why Tim Scott exists,” he added. “That’s why Byron Donalds exists. That’s why Candace Owens exists. Because the grift is good. There is a lot of money in telling white folks what they need to hear.

